Mick Mulvaney defends Trump in wake of weekend mass shootings

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Sunday defended President Donald Trump after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, calling the shooters “sick people” and disputing that either shooting was linked to politics.

“This is not appropriate. This is way beyond the pale. These are sick people,” Mulvaney said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Mulvaney’s comments came as Democrats argued that Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric about immigrants and people of color has fueled the type of hatred on display in a manifesto that investigators believe was posted online by the El Paso shooting suspect, which listed angry — and, at times, jumbled — motivations for the attack, including rants about a “Hispanic invasion.”

Trump “doesn’t just tolerate — he encourages the type of open racism” and violence that follows, former congressman Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat who is running for president, said on “This Week.” O’Rourke was appearing from his hometown of El Paso.

Mulvaney suggested Sunday that the White House is willing to reopen the debate on gun control in the wake of the shootings. “If we can agree on one thing as a nation … it is that crazy people like this should not have been able to get guns,” he said.

But he was defiant in pushing back against critics who argue that Trump has played a role in inciting hatred, noting that the writer of the manifesto made clear that his views about Latino immigrants predate Trump.

“If you actually go and look at it, what the guy says is he’s felt this way a long time before Donald Trump got elected president,” Mulvaney said.

The acting White House chief of staff also disputed that Trump has played down the threat of white nationalism. “No, I don’t believe that’s downplaying it,” he said.

In March, after the mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 51 Muslims were killed, Trump said he did not believe white nationalism was a growing global danger.

“I don’t really,” the president said when asked at the White House whether white nationalists posed an increasing menace. “I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. It’s certainly a terrible thing.”

Some leading Democrats said Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants and minorities has inspired domestic terrorism against those communities.”He is an open, avowed racist, and he is encouraging more racism,” O’Rourke said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who at first said “I don’t know” when asked about Trump’s potential culpability, said that he viewed Trump’s “divisive, racist rhetoric” during the 2016 campaign as initially disqualifying. “He does it even more now,” Brown said on CNN, suggesting that “white supremacists” appreciate the president’s tone. “It’s clear they feel empowered.”

Brown praised former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama for how they handled domestic and international terrorism during their terms, noting that Bush went to a mosque shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to say that “Muslims didn’t attack our country” and that instead terrorists did.

Brown asked for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, to call the Senate back into session to consider a bill passed by the House that would require universal background checks for all gun purchases.

If nothing else, Brown said, Republicans should go to Trump to get him to tone down his rhetoric. “Actually talk to the president about doing better,” Brown said.

Washington Post writer Robert Moore contributed to this report.