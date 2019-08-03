A ‘one-stop shop’ could be the first major Bangor City Hall renovation in 40 years

A Bangor resident hoping to pay his property taxes, register his dog and apply to hold a yard sale all in the same trip could be in for a long wait.

Each of those tasks is handled by a different office on the first floor of City Hall, so the resident would have to wait in three different lines to complete all the paperwork.

Now, the city is considering renovating the interior of City Hall so residents have a single place — what it’s calling a “one-stop shop” — to complete all those tasks.

As part of the change, the city would also provide additional training to staff so they can process a wider variety of transactions and reduce the wait times for some services.

The renovation would cost an estimated $5.9 million and require the approval of the City Council. If the council does OK the project, taxpayers will then have to authorize the city to borrow up to $6 million during a referendum vote this November, when there is also an election for four open seats on the City Council.

Councilors are due to discuss the proposal during a meeting of their finance committee Monday night and hold a public hearing about it during their regular meeting Aug. 12.

The project would create a single office and counter space for residents in the lobby of City Hall directly in front of its front doors facing Harlow Street, according to Finance Director Debbie Cyr.

Right now, the customer service sections of the City Clerk’s office, Treasury Department and code enforcement office are scattered around the first floor of the building at 73 Harlow St. The new centralized location would also be closer than those offices to the handicapped parking spaces near the side entrance of City Hall.

If approved, it would be the first major renovation of City Hall’s interior in more than 40 years. First constructed in 1915, the building was formerly used by the federal government as a post office and courthouse before becoming City Hall in October 1969.

It’s seen few changes since undergoing a major interior renovation in the mid-1970s, even though the demand for city services has climbed over the years, according to Cyr.

For example, the city registered just over 17,000 vehicles and collected about $340,000 in excise tax payments in 1965, according to Cyr. But it now registers about 24,000 vehicles annually and last year received about $6.4 million in excise tax.

The proposed consolidation would be especially helpful during times of peak traffic, such as near the deadlines for residents to pay their property tax bills or when the city clerk’s office must handle the rush of applications for seasonal hunting and fishing licenses.

“It would allow us to level out and hopefully reduce the wait times if we have more people able to process more types of transactions,” Cyr said.

The project could take several years to complete and would include other renovations, such as a replacement of City Hall’s current elevator, which does not meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Cyr said.

The city is also carrying out two other projects on the exterior of City Hall. It has just launched a project to rehabilitate its windows, and next month it’s due to start a renovation of the building’s front doors and stairs.