August 03, 2019
Ogunquit Museum of American Art receives gift of nearly $2 million

A crowd gathered in July 2016 to hear painter Jamie Wyeth talk about his life and work at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. The show was broadcast live on MPBN's "Maine Calling."
The Associated Press

OGUNQUIT, Maine — A Maine art museum is receiving a large donation from one of its board members that the museum’s board president says will enable a “bold step into the future.”

The Portland Press Herald reports Ann Ramsay-Jenkins is giving the nearly $2 million gift to the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. Museum board president David Mallen says the gift is “significant to a museum of our size.”

The museum has some 3,000 works and is open to visitors from May to October. The facility has not yet specified what the gift might be used for.

Ramsay-Jenkins grew up in Portland and is also involved in the museum’s development committee.

 


