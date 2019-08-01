Sara Gideon ran afoul of federal election law with political donations in 2015 and 2016

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democratic candidate in the 2020 race to unseat U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, ran afoul of federal election law by using a state political committee funded partially by corporations to reimburse herself for donations in 2015 and 2016.

Gideon’s campaign said Thursday that the committee got “incorrect guidance” on how to process the donations and that the candidate sent a check to the U.S. Treasury to offset them because the state committee is dissolved.

A centerpiece of Gideon’s campaign against Collins, a Republican, has been a pledge to not accept contributions from corporate political committees. The issue around her contributions was first reported by The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news outlet.

A former top election regulator said the contributions — which totaled at least $2,750 — looked to be a “pretty clear-cut” violation of the law, though she said filings detailing the reimbursements seem to indicate that Gideon didn’t know it was illegal at the time.

In 2015, Gideon contributed $1,000 to Emily Cain, who was the Democratic candidate running for the seat in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. Nearly a month later, Gideon’s state political action committee paid her $1,000, calling it a “reimbursement for federal contribution.”

That committee, Gideon Leadership PAC, which has largely been used to bolster Democratic legislative campaigns, reimbursed Gideon three more times through 2016 for $1,750 more in contributions to Cain and the federal campaign arm of the Maine Democratic Party.

Federal election law prohibits “ contributions in the name of another.” It also bars corporations from donating to candidates and party committees. Maine allows corporate contributions to both candidates and state political action committees such as Gideon.

“While these contributions were within the legal contribution limit and fully disclosed in public reporting, the fundraising committee was given incorrect guidance on how to process them,” said Amy Mesner, Gideon’s campaign manager, said in a Thursday statement. “As soon as we were made aware of the error, it was addressed.”

Erin Chlopak, a former head of the Federal Election Commission’s policy division who now works for the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, said the state and federal filings seem to indicate “a pretty clear-cut straw donor” situation in Gideon’s case, but that it didn’t look like an intentional violation because the filings disclosed the reimbursements.

“Typically, when people try to break the law, they try to be more discreet about it,” Chlopak said.

Gideon is among five Democrats running for Collins’ seat alongside lobbyist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, Saco lawyer Bre Kidman, retired Air Force major general Jonathan Treacy of Oxford and travel agent Michael Bunker of Bangor. Gideon and Sweet, the third-place finisher in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary, are the best-known candidates in the field.

The House speaker is backed by the campaign arm of Senate Democrats and groups including End Citizens United, whose goal is to “end big money in politics.” Sweet is backed by progressive groups, including Justice Democrats, which is credited for helping to elect U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.