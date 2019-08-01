New England
August 01, 2019
New England

Truck driver was allegedly on drugs before NH crash that killed 7 bikers

Don Treeger | The Republican via AP
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, the driver of a pickup truck in a fiery collision on a rural New Hampshire highway that killed seven motorcyclists, stands with his attorney Donald Frank during his arraignment in Springfield District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, June 24, 2019.
The Associated Press

CONCORD, New Hampshire — A federal inspection report says the driver involved in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire was on drugs and reached for a beverage just before colliding with a group of bikers.

The Boston Globe reports that the document it obtained found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy tested positive for an unspecified drug when his pickup truck crossed the center yellow line and crashed into motorcyclists. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report says Zhukovskyy also admitted that he reached for a drink just before the crash. The Globe did not say what kind of drink.

[Truck driver accused of crashing into motorcyclists in deadly NH crash could face deportation]

Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. The seven who died were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

A phone message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Zhukovskyy.

 


