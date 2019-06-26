Truck driver accused of crashing into motorcyclists in deadly NH crash could face deportation

The truck driver accused of colliding with a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them, in New Hampshire late last week could face deportation when he is released.

The Boston Herald reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed a detainer request with law enforcement in New Hampshire for 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Zhukovskyy, a native of the Ukraine, was arrested Monday morning at his West Springfield home. Authorities said that Zhukovskyy was driving a Dodge pickup truck hauling a flat-bed trailer on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, when he collided with a group of motorcycles, according to the Associated Press.

The victims, who were members or supporters of the New England motorcycle club Marine JarHeads, were identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.

Zhukovskyy was charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, and he pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Coos County Court in Lancaster, New Hamphire, the Associated Press reports.

Zhukovskyy’s father, who is also named Volodymyr Zhukovsky, told the Boston Herald that his son recently received his U.S. green car, granting him permanent resident status.

“I’m sorry for the families,” the elder Zhukovskyy told the Herald.

Since the weekend, details have emerged about the younger Zhukovskyy’s traffic history that include two arrests for alleged drunken driving last month and in 2013. He also crashed a tractor-trailer in a Houston suburb earlier this month, though Zhukovskyy told police in Texas that a driver had cut him off and caused him to lose control of the vehicle, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, the head of the Massachusetts motor vehicle division, Stephanie Pollack, resigned her post after her agency did not terminate Zhukovskyy’s commercial driver’s license following his May 11 drunken driving arrest in East Windsor, Connecticut, the Associated Press reports.