Truck driver involved in deadly NH motorcycle crash charged with 7 homicides

Miranda Thompson via AP | BDN
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday in Randolph, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. Route 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived.
Michael Casey, The Associated Press

The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in Springfield, Massachusetts.

[Police identify the 7 bikers killed in collision with truck in rural NH]

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Springfield.

A man who answered the phone at the home of Zhukovskyy’s family and would identify himself only as his brother-in-law said the family is in shock and feeling the same pain as everyone else but couldn’t say whether the driver was right or wrong.

[7 dead, 3 hurt in New Hampshire crash between truck, motorcycles]

Investigators said Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire.

 


