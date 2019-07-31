Another bout, another weight class for Glory Watson

Glory Watson already has found success in three different weight classes during her fledgling mixed martial arts career.

The undefeated amateur from Young’s MMA in Bangor will add a fourth weight division to her resume in her next bout, which was announced Tuesday.

Watson (5-0) will take on Canadian Lin MacMillan in a 115-pound strawweight test on New England Fights’ NEF 40 card set for Sept. 7 at the Collins Center for the Arts on the campus of the University of Maine in Orono.

“I have fought in multiple weight classes from 140 down to 125,” Watson said. “I’m excited to drop down to 115 and hopefully find my true weight class. This fight, like all my fights before, will put me to the test.”

Watson, who made her MMA debut just 13 months ago, fought her first two bouts in the bantamweight (135-pound limit) and featherweight (145 pounds) divisions.

Since then she has fought three times in the 125-pound flyweight division and captured the NEF amateur flyweight championship in her most recent bout, a five-round split decision over Caree Hill on June 22 in Lewiston.

“Glory has had a meteoric rise up the rankings, notching five wins in five fights in barely over a year,” NEF co-owner and matchmaker Matt Peterson said. “I can’t think of a more active and durable fighter in New England right now. She stays after it all the time. She trains correctly, her diet is on point and as a result she remains super healthy. Her activity level and accomplishments since she burst onto the scene are second to none.”

One reason the 25-year-old Watson has competed in multiple weight classes stems from the challenge of finding opponents. Rachel Lippert came to Bangor from Wisconsin in February and lost to Watson by a third-round submission, while Hill was flown in from Oregon for her most recent bout.

MacMillan (0-1) will be coming from Toronto, Ontario, after traveling to Kansas for her own amateur debut last fall.

“I called across the country to try to find an opponent for Glory for her debut at 115 pounds and no one wanted it,” Peterson said. “Women with 4-0 and 5-0 records turned her down. Women with more than 10 fights said, ‘Thanks but no thanks.’

“No one, and I mean no one from California to Florida to Chicago, wants to face this woman at strawweight. I had to reach all the way into Canada to find someone willing to fight her — and fortunately for us that person is Lin MacMillan. Lin is fully aware of Glory’s progression in the past year, and she’s not the least bit intimidated by her.”