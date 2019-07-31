Lewiston-Auburn
July 31, 2019
Police arrest 21-year-old in connection with fatal Walmart shooting

Courtesy of Auburn Police Department
A Turner man was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Auburn Walmart on Saturday night, police say.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Updated:

Police arrested an Auburn man Wednesday afternoon for the murder of a 41-year-old Turner man who was fatally shot in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday, The Sun Journal reports.

Gage Dalphonse, 21, was charged with the murder of Jean Fournier, who died at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was brought by ambulance after the shooting

Fournier allegedly was shot twice in the back after a dispute that occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday. Dalphonse remained at the scene and allegedly told police he shot Fournier in self-defense.

Dalphonse is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Androscoggin Superior Court, according to WGME.

 


