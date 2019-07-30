‘This guy is firing shots at me,’ Maine man told dispatcher before his death on a Pennsylvania highway 5 years ago

The trial of a West Virginia man accused of shooting to death a Maine man along the side of a Pennsylvania highway five years ago began Monday.

CBS affiliate WHP Harrisburg reports that prosecutors in the trial of John Wayne Strawser Jr., 41, played a recording of a 911 call made by Timothy Davison, 28, of Poland as a dark-colored Ford Ranger chased him on Interstate 80 from Maryland into Pennsylvania.

“This guy is firing shots at me,” Davison told a dispatcher about 2 a.m. Jan. 4, 2014.

The TV station reports that the 911 call also contained what prosecutors said were Davison’s last words after his silver Mitsubishi Montero was forced off I-80 into the median: “He’s f—-ing here.”

Davison was shot multiple times — including in the left hand, right foot and head — and died later at a local hospital.

Strawser, a resident of Terra Alta, West Virginia, was charged with first-degree murder in Davison’s death in September 2015. That came only after Strawser was charged with killing his girlfriend, 38-year-old Amy Lou Buckingham of Tunnelton, West Virginia, on April 15, 2015. After Strawser’s arrest, a couple came forward and told police that Strawser had been stalking and threatening them after the wife had an affair with him, leading police to call Davison’s death a case of mistaken identity.

In August 2016, Strawser was convicted of Buckingham’s murder and sentenced to life in prison, according to the Chambersburg Public Opinion. He was extradited to Pennsylvania, and pleaded not guilty to the crime in January 2018.

Davison’s mother, Theresa Allocca, took the stand Monday at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Allocca told the court that her son was a huge presence in her family, helping her with Jeep repairs, attending barbeques and playing disc golf, according to the Public Opinion.

She said Davison’s nickname “Asti” was a reference to the family’s Italian heritage, meaning a “celebration of life,” the Public Opinion reports.

Allocca said that she and Davison often made trips to Florida to visit family during the holidays. In January 2014, Davison took a different route home to Maine, at the suggestion of his grandfather, to beat big-city traffic, according to the Public Opinion.

Asked if her son had any enemies or connection to West Virginia or Strawser, Allocca said, “not at all.”

The newspaper reports that the jury was shown evidence, including .44-caliber bullet casings, and photographs of the crime scene. They later also viewed Davison’s Montero, which is not being considered as evidence, as the judge told jurors its condition could have changed over the years in storage.

The trial continued Tuesday with testimony from the county coroner and a GPS analyst.