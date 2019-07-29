UMaine adds Danish guard to men’s basketball program

Agah Kizilkaya, a 6-foot-3, 179-pound guard from Copenhagen, Denmark, has accepted a scholarship to join the men’s basketball program at the University of Maine.

Kizilkaya averaged 14 points, 4.2 rebounds and five assists per contest last season for the BMS Herley Wolfpack, a Danish club team.

“We are very excited to add Agah to an already talented freshman class,” University of Maine men’s basketball coach Richard Barron said. “Agah is a very good fit with our team and brings an offensive skill set that will make all of his teammates better.

“Agah has deep shooting range and is an excellent passer and distributor.”

UMaine’s 2019-20 roster now is composed of players from 10 different countries, with three players from the United States; two each from Canada, Serbia and Sweden; and one each from Denmark, England, Latvia, Lebanon, Turkey and Ukraine.