Tuesday, July 30, 2019: Finding the truth, taking a stand against hate, a safe injection site for Bangor

Finding the truth

In criminal cases, it is the defense lawyer’s duty to try to discredit the prosecution’s case. To do so the lawyer may question the honesty, integrity and credibility of the witnesses. Extraneous details which may be harmful to the prosecution are highlighted.

Likewise, the defense attorney may attack facts and details that are harmful to the defendant by suggesting alternative scenarios, alternate perpetrators or that witnesses are biased. A lawyer cannot knowingly let a witness lie and must conform to the rules of evidence, but within those guidelines she must use her talents of persuasion to best represent her client’s interest.

The Mueller hearings were interesting. While members of both parties grandstanded for the cameras and microphones, it was the performance of the Republicans, which was most disconcerting. Unlike a lawyer who is ethically bound to represent his or her client, the members of the committees were under no such duty to unconditionally support President Donald Trump. In fact, their duty was to support the Constitution and the laws of the United States. As a co-equal branch of government, Congress has an obligation to make sure that the chief executive and members of his administration acted lawfully and ethically.

When I entered law school in 1974, it was with the template of Democrat Sam Ervin, a Democrat, and Republican Howard Baker of the Senate Watergate Committee of how best to conduct a hearing to obtain the truth. I am afraid that the hearings last week will further alienate our young people by the example of representatives who acted as Trump apologists and who preferred spin, partisanship and self-promotion over finding the truth.

Jeffrey Lovit

Addison

Take a stand against hate

Columnist Kathleen Parker wrote in the July 24 edition of the BDN that “Republicans and evangelical Christians who fail to condemn this president’s use of the pulpit to employ and incite abusive language … can be presumed to concur and, therefore, to be complicit in whatever violence follows.”

A link from pro-immigration group America’s Voice includes a map, showing documented instances where President Donald Trump, his supporters, or his staff have harassed or attacked Latinos, immigrants, Muslim-American, African-Americans and other minority and marginalized groups. Reading the individual stories is painful.

Researchers from the University of North Texas found, “Counties that had hosted a 2016 Trump campaign rally saw a 226 percent increase in reported hate crimes over comparable counties that did not host such a rally,” according to the Washington Post.

Trump incites hatred and fear, not just as a tactic for political gain and power, but as policy. It is the cornerstone of his asylum approach: separating families and putting children in cages, hyping raids and detaining U.S. citizens caught up by mistake.

The stakes are now clear. Will Sen. Susan Collins use her power or be complicit?

Joyce Schelling

Orland

A safe injection site for Bangor

As a community, we need to manage the residual effects of Bangor’s opioid epidemic. I’ve noticed the city’s public bathrooms have become places where people with substance use disorder are using intravenous drugs. You’ll see needle boxes and needles on the floor. We need to minimize and reduce this practice taking place in our public spaces for the safety and good health of all community residents who use theses public spaces, as well as those opioid users, who are also members of the community, and need our help and support.

I believe having a dedicated “safe injection site” in the city, would be positive path forward in protecting the public, and helping users. I’m not promoting drug use; substance use disorders are a fact of life. We need to look at realistic options to help manage this issue. This dedicated site would need to be in a central location, and ideally would be professionally staffed to dispense clean needles and Narcan. This would be a safe alternative that can protect the public and individuals from spreading hepatitis C and HIV, can clean up our public spaces, and can further improve our public health and safety.

Brent Hawkes

Bangor