Motorcyclist who died in Standish crash has been identified

The man who died in a motorcycle crash in Standish late last week has been identified.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports that Edward Hawkins Jr., 50, of Old Orchard Beach died at the scene Friday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that the operator of a 1990 Suzuki 600 was found about 11:20 p.m. in a cluster of trees off Pequawket Trail.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, WMTW reports.