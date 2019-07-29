Portland
July 29, 2019
Portland Latest News | Salmon Farming | Bangor Metro | Space Yeast | Today's Paper
Portland

Motorcyclist who died in Standish crash has been identified

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

The man who died in a motorcycle crash in Standish late last week has been identified.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports that Edward Hawkins Jr., 50, of Old Orchard Beach died at the scene Friday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that the operator of a 1990 Suzuki 600 was found about 11:20 p.m. in a cluster of trees off Pequawket Trail.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, WMTW reports.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like