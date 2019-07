A motorcyclist died late Friday night after a crash in Standish.

The operator of a 1990 Suzuki 600 was found about 11:20 p.m. in a cluster of trees off Pequawket Trail, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation to determine a cause, and the sheriff’s office is withholding the name of the victim until next of kin can be notified.