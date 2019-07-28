Man shot to death in Wal-Mart parking lot in Auburn

A Turner man was fatally shot on Saturday night in the parking lot of the Auburn Wal-Mart, police say.

Jean Fournier, 41, died at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was brought by ambulance after the shooting, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland did not identify a potential shooter nor what circumstances that led up to the shooting.

He said that detectives have questioned a man involved in the shooting, as well as others who he said witnessed it.

Witnesses at the scene told the Sun Journal that two men got into an argument that led to a fistfight just before Fournier was shot. The alleged shooter remained at the scene and allegedly told witness that he shot in self-defense.

The argument may have started because one of the two called the other man’s wife a name, the newspaper reports. Fournier allegedly was shot twice in the back.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday at the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta. The car driven to the scene by the alleged shooter has been taken to the state police crime lab for analysis, McCausland said.

No charges have been filed yet.