Water damage at Anah Shrine Temple forces postponement of Curt Schilling cookout

Baseball fans in Greater Bangor will have to wait a few months to rub elbows with former Red Sox ace pitcher Curt Schilling.

Schilling had been scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon in Bangor as part of Maine Sports Chowdah’s “Cookout with Curt Schilling” event at the Anah Shrine Temple on outer Broadway in Bangor. However, Jeff Solari of Sports Chowdah, a sports blog and newsletter, reported Tuesday afternoon that the event has been postponed.

Solari said severe water damage incurred inside the Anah Shrine Temple and made the building unavailable.

“We have had a catastrophic flood at Anah Shrine. It was caused by a failed plug in the main water line,” the temple said. “There was no room in our building unaffected by this flood! All carpet squares and laminate flooring removed. Sheetrock, electrical, computers also damaged. The building is CLOSED due to unsafe conditions until further notice.”

The Schilling appearance, made possible in part through the sponsorship of Dirigo Pines, has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

All tickets issued for the event may be used on the new date and no exchanges are necessary. Refunds will be issued through Eventbrite, upon request.

“I have been in touch with Curt, and he remains eager to come to Bangor to meet all the awesome Red Sox fans up here,” Solari said. “Thanks to you and everyone involved with this event for being so understanding and accommodating to this last minute change, and best wishes to the amazing Anah Shriners as they battle through this awful incident.”

In the 2004 World Series, Schilling pitched Boston to a must-win 4-2 triumph in Game 6 with a torn tendon sheath (ankle), allowing just one run in seven innings.

Schilling went 21-6 with a 3.26 earned-run average during the regular season in 2004 and finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting.

Schilling also pitched in 24 games during the Red Sox’ championship season in 2007 before retiring. He was 9-8 with a 3.87 ERA.

He went 216-146 during his 20-year Major League career with a 3.46 ERA and 3,116 strikeouts in 3,261 innings. He had three 20-win seasons, two with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the 2004 campaign with Boston.

He was outstanding in the playoffs, compiling an 11-2 record and a 2.26 ERA. Schilling was a six-time all-star and won a World Series with Arizona.