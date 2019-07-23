Mid-Maine
July 23, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | Maine's Cigar Cafe | Bangor Metro | Down East 'Mall' | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

80 animals needing ‘urgent care’ seized from Maine property

Kelsey Walling | The Galveston County Daily News via AP
Kelsey Walling | The Galveston County Daily News via AP
Kittens gather at the front of their cage at the Galveston Island Humane Society, Oct. 12, 2018. Nearly 80 animals -- including cats, dogs, chickens and horses -- in need of "urgent care" were seized from a Solon property.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

Animal welfare authorities seized nearly 80 animals in need of “urgent care” Tuesday morning when they executed a search warrant at a Solon property.

The animals — which included dogs, cats, chickens and horses — were taken to an emergency shelter, according to Jim Britt, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Britt said Tuesday afternoon that the department could not comment on the location of the property from which the animals were seized nor the circumstances that led animal welfare officials and Somerset County sheriff’s deputies to search the property, citing an ongoing investigation. Charges are possible in this case.

“While in state custody, the animals will be given medical and behavioral evaluations and needed care. Once custody is determined by the court, possible new homes for the animals can be found. Animal Welfare will work with animal sheltering partners across the state to find new homes for the animals,” Britt said.

Solon is in Somerset County.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like