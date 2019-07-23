80 animals needing ‘urgent care’ seized from Maine property

Animal welfare authorities seized nearly 80 animals in need of “urgent care” Tuesday morning when they executed a search warrant at a Solon property.

The animals — which included dogs, cats, chickens and horses — were taken to an emergency shelter, according to Jim Britt, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Britt said Tuesday afternoon that the department could not comment on the location of the property from which the animals were seized nor the circumstances that led animal welfare officials and Somerset County sheriff’s deputies to search the property, citing an ongoing investigation. Charges are possible in this case.

“While in state custody, the animals will be given medical and behavioral evaluations and needed care. Once custody is determined by the court, possible new homes for the animals can be found. Animal Welfare will work with animal sheltering partners across the state to find new homes for the animals,” Britt said.

Solon is in Somerset County.