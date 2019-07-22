Business
July 23, 2019
Business

Maine lottery has another record-breaking year

Gabor Degre | BDN
Maine State Lottery scratch tickets
By Ed Morin, Maine Public

The Maine Lottery has had another record year.

During the fiscal year that ended June 30, the lottery set records for sales, prize money, commissions paid to retailers and funds transferred to the state’s general fund, lottery officials said.

According to state figures, players took home $196.8 million in winnings, with lottery sales totaling nearly $300 million.

The state’s general fund received more than $62.6 million.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.


Comments

