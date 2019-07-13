Monday, July 15, 2019: How to really save the internet, the word ‘racist’ is overused, harassment in the workplace

How to really save the internet

The Save the Internet Act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would do anything but that, especially for largely rural states like Maine. If passed into law, this fundamentally flawed legislation could undermine the investment it takes to expand access to high-speed internet statewide.

If passed, this bill would reinstate regulations that have already been proven to decrease investment in broadband deployment, especially by smaller providers serving rural areas. We already saw it happen when the Obama-era Federal Communications Commission first tried to implement them from 2015 to 2017.

This legislation would only impose net neutrality rules on internet service providers, leaving out a vast majority of major internet players. Massive companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter are the wolves in our flocks that we should be worried about.

These industry giants have become the chief gatekeepers of the internet, wielding a tremendous amount of influence over what we see and do online as well as collecting vast amounts of personal information. It makes no sense to not include them in any policy intended to protect consumers.

This issue hits especially close to home for me. I started SJ Rollins Technologies more than 30 years ago, growing it from a one-man business to a growing corporation servicing Maine with IT services and solutions. For us to keep growing, we need continued investment in building strong, reliable, and fast internet networks. It’s time for Congress to pass a comprehensive set of consumer protection rules that will ensure a free and open internet for everyone while supporting investment and innovation.

Steve Rollins

Glenburn

The word ‘racist’ is overused

Now people that have a differing opinion on asylum seekers and illegal immigrants are racist? Asylum seekers had a Fourth of July picnic provided for them. How many Mainers that could not afford to have a picnic, or could not go to a fireworks display, had something provided for them?

So now asylum seekers are more important than our own citizens that can’t afford to do much? Why are they trying to find these asylum seekers permanent housing when as far as I know, they have not even been granted asylum yet, which would allow them to stay in the U.S. and Maine? Kind of putting the cart before the horse, isn’t it? How did these asylum seekers pay to get from Africa to Central America, if they are so deprived and are so poverty stricken?

This is nothing more than a scam on the American people, and to call people “racist” because their opinion on this matter varies from those who wish to believe in their own opinions, is ridiculous. It would seem that racism is a word that is used more than it should be today in our country. There are some racists in the U.S. — but not all of us are, and we should not be classified as such.

Robert Tomlins

Aurora

Harassment in the workplace

The headline on the front page article of the July 11 BDN about the MaineCanDo study of sexual harassment in the workplace was that “4 in 10 Mainers are sexually harassed at work at least once a week, study finds.”

To me, the study provides strong evidence that a large part of sexual harassment exists only in the imagination of the #MeToo enthusiasts who seem to want a reason to be offended.

According to the study, roughly 40 percent of respondents experience some form of sexual harassment every week. However, only 23.4 percent of women and 21.9 percent of men have ever witnessed sexual harassment against others at work.

To put that in context, in a workplace with 100 workers, 40 workers would claim to be harassed every week. But over three-fourths of both women and men who work there say they have never ever seen it against anyone else. Either most of the weekly harassment is imagined or very well hidden, or most people don’t observe what happens to anyone but themselves.

Does sexual harassment exist? Unfortunately, yes. But are 4 out of 10 being harassed every week when less than 25 percent of co-workers notice anything ever? That’s pretty hard to believe.

Lawrence E. Merrill

Bangor