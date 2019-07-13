Skateboarder hit by car in Portland dies

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland man struck by a car Wednesday night while skateboarding died Friday night, according to Maine Medical Center.

Wayne Harwood, 25, was in critical condition after the late night collision.

Police said Harwood was skateboarding on Avon Street when he entered the intersection with Cumberland Avenue.

Police are looking for the driver of a white sedan that left the scene of the crash but have not determined if the car struck Harwood or he hit the car.

Police do not believe Harwood was wearing a helmet.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.