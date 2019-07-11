Skateboarder seriously injured in hit-and-run, Portland police say

Police in Portland are looking for the driver of a car that collided with a 25-year-old man as he was skateboarding Wednesday night.

Wayne Harwood of Portland was seriously injured in the collision on Cumberland Avenue, according to Portland police.

Harwood is believed to have been skateboarding onto Cumberland Avenue from Avon Street, between the neighborhood of Parkside and downtown Portland, when he collided with a passing car shortly after 11 p.m.

The driver of the car fled the scene, according to police, and was last seen heading east on Cumberland toward the neighboring intersection with High Street. The car is described as a white sedan and should have damage to the passenger side.

Harwood is being treated at Maine Medical Center.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8532 or (207) 874-8575.