Saturday, July 13, 2019: Link natural gas and hydropower proposals, potentially dangerous vehicle registration, importance of vaccination

Link two natural gas and hydropower proposals

An effort to cross Massachusetts with a natural gas pipeline so Maine could import cheap gas for heating and power Maine has struggled to get permission, and now Massachusttes is seeking to cross Maine to gain access to cheaper electricity. Why not link the two projects so everyone can get what they want?

Both projects have environmental concerns, and both could provide significant economic gain to both states. I believe that by coupling the two, a better cost-benefit analysis could be done and the advantages and disadvantages of both projects could be better studied. This could put Maine in a much better position for significant gain in the long run.

Alan Campbell

Newport

Potentially dangerous vehicle registration

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s refusal to modify Maine’s liberal, out-of-state auto, truck and trailer registration has potentially dangerous consequences. Thousands of rental cars in Oklahoma bear “Vactionland” license plates. Are any of them inspected?

There are many thousands more 60-foot-long trailers rolling over the interstate highways that are not subject to regular inspections, because they have Maine plates. Will the penny pinching owners of these rigs bother to maintain them if they are not inspected? Ultimately, is the $13 million dollars Maine collected last year worth it when it puts us all in harm’s way?

I think not.

Michael Grunko

Chebeague Island

Asylum seekers should fight for freedom in home countries

A few years back, some settlers got fed up with an oppressive government so they took up arms and fought to gain freedom and form a new and fairer government. After many fierce and deadly battles they won their independence. To try to establish a better and more fair form of government, the “Founding Fathers” drew up documents, such as the Bill of Rights, to be used as guidelines to ensure fair and equal treatment for the citizens of this new country.

Over the years, with many attitude adjustments, many unfair practices have been changed to try to give all citizens equal rights. The adjustment process is still ongoing.

The Bill of Rights was developed to protect American citizens against unfair treatment, but some are using the Bill of Rights to give non-citizens rights they have not not yet earned. Some of these aliens are being given free lodging, free food, free education. The citizens of this great country should not be expected to give up what they have earned through citizenship so that illegal aliens can sponge off the system.

It looks as though most of the asylum seekers are of the age and ability to do as our ancestors did: take up arms, if necessary, to fight for the freedom of their families and other countrymen. Earn their freedom as we did. If they are not willing to fight for their freedom, why should we cut ourselves short? Most likely this country would give some assistance in their quest. We usually do to a degree.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket

Importance of vaccination

I agree with Jennifer Wriggins when she writes in her July 5 BDN opinion editorial that “Vaccines work to prevent outbreaks when a high percentage of a community is vaccinated; for vaccine-preventable diseases like measles the ‘herd’ immunity figure is 95 percent.”

There is no question that vaccines have a benefit for those who have elected to have them — especially for those who are young in age whose immune system is still developing, or those who are elderly and whose system is starting to fail.

We need to be thankful that there are these types of preventative options, since those in the past did not have this luxury. Many died as a result of diseases that are not commonly found in the United States today. Whether it be measles or other illnesses, these preventable sicknesses are not commonly seen in our society today. When you make the decision to get vaccinated, you are not only helping yourself but your community as well. Imagine not getting vaccinated and later in life developing one of these sicknesses. Even if you were to weather the symptoms, there is a risk of passing the illness onto others. How would you feel if you passed it onto a grandparent or your children unknowingly after you thought you were cured? It would not be a good feeling at all.

Whether it is to help make communities across the country healthier or for your own personal health, getting vaccinated is important. This is what we as a society need to focus on.

Benjamin W. Bucklin

Searsport