Husson’s star baseball coach steps down after 12 seasons

Jason Harvey, who recently became the winningest baseball coach in Husson University history, has stepped down.

Harvey, who also served as Husson’s Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities and Game Management, informed school officials of his decision on Thursday. He cited personal matters for his decision.

“It is with great sadness that I step away from Husson, but due to personal matters this is what is best for me and my family at this time,” Harvey said. “I want to thank the university, athletics staff, coaches, current and former players for all they did for me during my time at Husson.”

The Bucksport native, who played basketball, baseball and golf for the Eagles, began his head coaching career with the Husson baseball program.

Harvey directed the Eagles to two North Atlantic Conference championships, a North Eastern Athletic Conference title and guided Husson to 11 postseason appearances. His teams made two appearances in the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Last season, Husson won the NAC title on its home field, Alfond Diamond at Winkin Complex. Harvey become the second coach in program history to coach 500 games.

Harvey’s teams posted a combined record of 284-220.

“We are very sad that Jason will be leaving us,” Husson Director of Athletics Frank Pergolizzi said. “He has made a significant contribution to both the baseball program and the athletic department during his time at Husson. The young men who have had the opportunity to play for him are very fortunate. We wish him and his family the very best.”

Harvey graduated from Husson in 2007 and in 2012 was inducted into the Husson Sports Hall of Fame for his contributions as a player to the baseball, basketball and golf teams.

At Husson, Harvey also played and coached alongside his older brother and also mentored three younger siblings on Alfond Diamond.

“I was blessed to coach alongside some great coaches who have made a great impact on my life to this day,” Harvey said. “I was fortunate enough to coach a large group of fine young men during my time here at Husson and I am thankful that they gave me dedication, commitment and love to our baseball program. Husson is a great place with a lot of great people. The baseball program has been a second family to me, my wife and kids and it will truly be missed by all of us.”