Camden golfer completes wire-to-wire victory at 100th Maine Amateur

Cole Anderson of Camden on Thursday completed his dominance of the 100th Maine Amateur Championship at the Portland Country Club in Falmouth.

The 18-year-old, playing out of the Samoset Resort, closed out his wire-to-wire victory with a 3-under-par 67 to win the golf tournament by eight strokes.

Anderson finished with a three-day total of 201, a sparkling 9 under, to easily outdistance runner-up Reese McFarlane of Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth. McFarlane, the defending New England Amateur champion, shot 69 on Thursday to wind up at 209, 1 under for the tournament.

Anderson, who lives in Camden, also wrapped up a three-year progression toward claiming the Maine Amateur title. He had finished third in 2017 and was second last year before breaking through this week.

Jason Gall of Portland Country Club finished third at 213 after a 3-over 73 effort on Thursday and Joe Alvarez of Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk took fourth at 214 after carding a 74 in the final round.

Scott Sirois of The Woodlands Club in and Caleb Manuel of Brunswick Golf Club tied for fifth at 215.

Anderson ended a two-year reign at the Maine Amateur by Jack Wyman. He closed out the tournament in convincing fashion with three birdies and 15 pars.

He birdied holes Nos. 1, 11 and 16.

Anderson signed a National Letter of Intent last November to play collegiately at Florida State University.

During his career at Camden Hills High School in Rockport, Anderson won three consecutive Maine Principals’ Association Class A individual titles from 2015 through 2017 before finishing second in the 2018 Class A championship.