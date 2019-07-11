Friday, July 12, 2019: Reteaching democracy, put immigrants to work, the lesser of two evils

Reteaching democracy

In the July Fourth edition of the Bangor Daily News, Hobby Lobby ran a full-page ad essentially advocating for Christianity as the state religion. It led with a biblical quote: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he chose for his inheritance.” Its message seems to be that the U.S. is supposed to be an evangelical Christian theocracy, not a democracy.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” How could Hobby Lobby ignore the first sentence of the first amendment to the U.S. Constitution?

This is today’s anti-American, anti-Constitutional, Trump-supporting at the cost of every ethical principle Republican Party and its corporate supporters. The party of Reagan knew better when Anthony Kennedy was appointed to the Supreme Court. Kennedy once said democracy is something that you must learn each generation. It has to be taught. Start mobilizing and teaching for 2020 now.

Is the Bangor Daily News so desperate for ad revenue it will continue to publish such dangerous rubbish?

Kendall Zeigler

Eastport

Put immigrants to work

Aside from the natives that were here before Columbus, the greatness that we claim today is from the efforts of immigrants that came before us. Rather than fault them now for leaving the horrible circumstances they left, would it not be wiser to use funds being used to maintain the horrors at the borders to implement a simple solution for solving the problem with asylum seekers at our southern border?

Do what was done in the 1930s when there were no jobs and our citizens were hungry and bread lines were inadequate to feed them. Bring the immigrants in to work here as was done then when the Works Progress Administration, Civilian Conservation Corps,Tennessee Valley Authority, etc. were instituted to correct problems in the national forests, improve flood controls, repair roads and bridges, as well as improve mass transportation matters.

If the $4.5 billion appropriated to maintain the crisis were used to fund these programs, it would probably cost less than maintaining the current inhuman situation and would be beneficial for all of us.

After, say, six years of satisfactory work and education, they could then apply for citizenship.

Fred Briehl

Penobscot

Lesser of two evils

Concerning women getting abortions: is it safer for them to go to a clinic than some “dark alley” where their physical health could be threatened?

When a woman has made up her mind to have an abortion, she will have that abortion — legal or not. The abortion clinic is the lesser of two evils.

Irvin Dube

Madawaska

Fight for bees

As Mainers, we must reconcile with the simple conclusion that we are in a state of environmental crisis. Honeybees, a cornerstone of agricultural sustainability, are being threatened by toxic pesticides known as neonicotinoids. This pesticide is typically sprayed by farmers on an industrial scale.

Neonicotinoids are unnecessary as there are a variety of alternative pesticides available to farmers that we can and should be using. The solution is simple yet profound: ban neonicotinoids.

We are not scared enough. Instead, we should be terrified. The crisis that threatens Maine’s ecological balance is upon us, as we saw 53 percent hive loss in Maine from 2016 to 2017 alone. Understand this: neglecting bee population from careless use of neonicotinoids will result in dire consequences if we do not act quickly.

Organizing is the instrument of the people, and thus we must organize. The chemical industry should expect a massive reaction from those that will bear the weight of their carelessness. If we do not fight back, what are we really saying? We know why bees are dying and what we must do — as well as the consequences of sitting idly by.

So, call your legislators and implore them to take political courage to protect bees. We can protect Maine: we just have to decide to do so.

Graham Munro-Ludders

Bath