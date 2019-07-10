Rockport golfer maintains 6-shot advantage at 100th Maine Amateur

Cole Anderson of the Samoset Resort moved one step closer to winning his first Maine Amateur Championship on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Rockport fired a 1-under-par 69 in the second round, extending his advantage to six strokes with one round to play in the 100th edition of the event, which is being played at Portland Country Club in Falmouth.

Anderson closed out the second round with a score of 6-under-par 134 and has some wiggle room against a trio of golfers who are tied for second place at 140. That group includes Joe Alvarez of Webhannet Golf Club, Jason Gall of the host club and Reese McFarlane of Purpoodock Club.

Alvarez improved his standing by shooting a 2-under 68 in Wednesday’s round after a 2-over 72 on Tuesday. Gall shot a second-round 68, tied for the best score of the day, to stay within six strokes of Anderson.

McFarlane came in at 69, two strokes better than his opening round.

The field has been cut to the top 40 scores and ties going into the final round.

Holden native Drew Powell of Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono, who played at Bangor High School and is on the team at Duke University, sits in fifth place at 142. Joe Walp of Falmouth Country Club, Tim Desmarais of Riverside Golf Club, Zach Golojuch of Biddeford-Saco Country Club and Brian Bilodeau of Martindale Country Club in Auburn are tied for sixth, nine strokes off the lead at 143.

Anderson started Wednesday’s round on the 10th hole and methodically rattled off six consecutive pars before carding his first birdie on No. 16. He made the turn at 1 over for the day after back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18.

Anderson regained his form with a birdie on No. 1 and, after a bogey on the second hole, picked up strokes with birdies on Nos. 3 and 7 to score a 33 on his second nine.

Gall’s second-round 68 included three birdies, three bogeys and a hole-in-one on the 154-yard fourth hole.

Alvarez was even at the turn, but had a roller coaster final nine holes. He sandwiched birdies on No. 4 and 6 around a bogey on the fifth, but then double-bogeyed the par 3 seventh and finished with a bogey on No. 9 to wind up at 72.