Maine judge rejects woman’s request to withdraw guilty plea in ex-husband’s stabbing death

An Acton woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-husband in front of their two children has lost her bid to withdraw her guilty plea.

The Journal Tribune reports that York County Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas noted in his 22-page decision that central to Kandee Collind’s claim that she didn’t knowingly or voluntarily enter a guilty plea last August was that she had not taken her prescribed medication that day nor understood elements of the intentional and knowing murder charge against her.

But Douglas wrote in his opinion that there was no evidence to support Collind’s claim that she didn’t take her prescribed medication while at the York County Jail in Alfred, according to the Journal Tribune. Logs kept by Correctional Health Partners, which delivers medical services at the jail where Collind has been held, showed that her medication was dispensed the morning of the hearing, the company’s health care administrator had testified.

“Defendant appeared to the court on the morning of the [plea change] proceeding to be alert, cogent and responsive,” Douglas wrote. “And she confirmed several times and in several ways that she understood what she was doing.”

The justice wrote that he found testimony from psychologist Richard Doiron, who testified on Collind’s behalf last month, “unpersuasive” in supporting Collind’s contention that she lacked capacity to enter a knowing and voluntary plea, the Journal Tribune reports.

Douglas noted that 57 days passed between when Collind entered her guilty plea and asked to withdraw it. She previously entered a not guilty plea in May 2018.

Police have said that Collind, 48, formerly known as Kandee Weyland, stabbed her ex-husband Scott Weyland to death in the driveway of his Milton Mills Road home in Acton on Feb. 22, 2017. Police and prosecutors have said Collind stabbed Weyland after learning he was awarded primary custody of their two children, who witnessed the stabbing. The couple’s divorce had been finalized on Feb. 17, 2017.

Douglas wrote in his decision that Collind’s decision to withdraw her plea was based less on asserting her innocence than a “tactical decision” that she might get a better outcome at trial than she initially believed, according to the Journal Tribune.

Under her plea agreement, Collind’s possible sentence was capped at 32 years, according to the Biddeford paper. The minimum sentence for murder is 25 years.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese told the judge in December that the state would ask for “substantially” more prison time if Collind was convicted at trial.