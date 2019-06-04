Attorney says judge should let Maine woman withdraw guilty plea in ex-husband’s slaying

The attorney for an Acton woman who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her ex-husband in 2017 told a judge Monday that her client should be allowed to withdraw that plea.

The Journal Tribune reports that Molly Butler Bailey, who represents 48-year-old Kandee Collind, formerly Kandee Weyland, told a York County Superior Court justice that Collind should be permitted to take her case to trial.

Collind pleaded guilty last August to stabbing to death her ex-husband, Scott Weyland, in the driveway of his Milton Mills Road home in Acton on Feb. 22, 2017. Police and prosecutors have said Collind stabbed Weyland after learning he was awarded primary custody of their two children, who witnessed the stabbing. The couple’s divorce had been finalized on Feb. 17, 2017.

Collind previously entered a not guilty plea in May 2018.

Collind called her attorney four days after she entered her guilty plea and left a message saying that she hadn’t taken her medication the morning of the hearing, she didn’t understand elements of the murder charge and she wanted to withdraw her plea, the Tribune reports.

“It was evident she regretted her guilty plea immediately,” the Tribune quoted Bailey as telling Justice Wayne Douglas.

Richard Doiron, a psychologist for the defense, told the court that not taking her medications could have affected Collind’s thinking, adding that she suffered from a neuropsychological disorder due to a brain injury, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, the Tribune reports.

But logs kept by Correctional Health Partners, which delivers medical services at the York County Jail in Alfred where Collind has been held, show that her medication was dispensed the morning of the hearing, the company’s health care administrator has testified.

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam told the judge that when Collind pleaded guilty, she was “fully engaged” during the hearing, disagreeing with information Elam presented and requesting corrections through her attorney, the Tribune reports.

Under her plea agreement, Collind’s possible sentence was capped at 32 years, according to the Biddeford paper. The minimum sentence for murder is 25 years.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese told the judge in December that the state would ask for “substantially” more prison time if Collind is convicted at trial.