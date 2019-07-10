Maine man who was crossing road to check mail fatally struck by car

A Whitefield man died Tuesday afternoon when a car struck him as he walked across Head Tide Road to check his mail.

Christopher Simpson, 64, had parked his car on Head Tide Road before crossing the street to his mailbox, according to Lincoln County sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Chubbuck. Eric Sroka, 38, of Newcastle was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger south on Head Tide Road and struck Simpson.

Simpson was a hearing examiner at the Maine Public Utilities Commission, where he was recently one of two main employees tasked with work on the high-profile Central Maine Power transmission line proposal, which gained a key approval from the commission in April.

Chubbuck did not comment on the extent of Simpson’s injuries at the scene. Lt. Brendan Kane, also of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, later confirmed that Simpson died at the scene.

A LifeFlight helicopter had been dispatched to a landing zone, which Kane believed to be a field near the scene. The crash is under investigation, Chubbuck said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Delta Ambulance, the Whitefield Fire Department and Whitefield First Responders. Kane said the Brunswick Police Department helped reconstruct the crash, which was reported at 4:40 p.m.

BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.