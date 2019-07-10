Bridgton couple attacked in home, police say

A Bridgton couple was attacked inside their home Wednesday morning, and police later arrested a 37-year-old man, according to state and Bridgton police.

Robert and Margaret MacDonald, both 77, were allegedly assaulted at their home at 16 Innisfree Lane on Long Lake, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Bridgton police responded to a 911 call from the home just after 8 a.m.

Police arrested Michael Holden of Bridgton, who was taken to the Bridgton Police Department for questioning before being taken to the Cumberland County Jail. Holden is being charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, burglary and possessing a scheduled drug, McCausland said.

Holden lives with his grandfather about a mile away from the MacDonald home, but the couple did not know Holden. Police are attempting to determine a motive, McCausland said.

Robert and Margaret MacDonald were taken to Bridgton Hospital, where they were treated for serious head injuries. Margaret MacDonald was later taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight helicopter, McCausland said.

Robert MacDonald is the co-owner of two car dealerships — MacDonald Motors — in Bridgton and North Conway, New Hampshire.