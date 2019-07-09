GSA star Schildroth joining UMaine men’s basketball team

Taylor Schildroth thrilled basketball crowds during his days at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill.

Next season, the high-scoring guard will be wearing a University of Maine uniform.

Schildroth in November left The Nation Christian Academy in Florida abruptly after the school’s CEO, Maine native Mike “Woody” Woodbury, came under fire. An audio clip became public on which Woodbury could be heard berating a player, Marvens Petion, for his decision to leave the school.

Schildroth no longer wanted to be associated with the coach or the program and returned home to Maine.

Schildroth and Precious Okoh have been added to the Black Bears roster and will be eligible to compete during the upcoming season, according to a UMaine release.

“We are very excited to welcome Precious and Taylor to our program,” UMaine head coach Richard Barron said. “Both players have shown great scoring ability at the high school level. They are tough competitors with deep shooting range.”

The 6-foot, 175-pound guard was a three-time Bangor Daily News All-Maine selection who helped lead George Stevens Academy to three Class C titles. The Eagles went 64-2 during his last three seasons. As a senior, Schildroth averaged 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists and was named a finalist for both Mr. Maine Basketball and Maine Gatorade Player of the Year.

On Jan. 6, 2017, Schildroth poured in 61 points against Lee Academy. He shot 20-for-36, including 12-for-21 from the 3-point arc.

Okoh is a 6-0, 188-pound guard from Brockton, Massachusetts. He earned New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class AA Honorable Mention in 2019 after averaging 19.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Okoh recorded 20-plus points in nine games, including a 43-point outburst against Proctor Academy, in which he shot 16-for-25 from the field and 11-of-17 from 3-point range. Overall, Okoh shot 44 percent from long distance last season.