Junior League all-star baseball playoff roundup

Junior League
Baseball
District 3
Game 4
Bangor (1-1) top hitters: Landon Clark triple, Wyatt Stevens RBI double, Matt Holmes RBI double, Brandon Butterfield game-tying, 2-run double in seventh, single; Orono-Veazie (0-1): Pierce Walston double, 3 singles, Owen Connor-Self RBI double single, Caden Gray 3 singles, Carter Walls 3 singles
Orono-Veazie 104 001 0 — 6 13 2
Bangor 000 121 3 — 7 8 2
Walston, Walls (6), Farnham (7) and Connor-Self; Robbins, Stevens (3), Herzog (7) and Schuck
Friday’s Games
Game 1
Bangor 12, Orrington 6
Bangor (1-0) top hitters: Wyatt Stevens RBI double, Jon Pangburn 2 singles, RBI, Brandon Butterfield 2 singles, Matt Holmes double; Orrington (0-1): Jack Mason 2 doubles, 2 RBI, Dominic Stecher RBI double
Bangor 037 001 1 — 12 10 1
Orrington 000 040 2 — 6 6 4
Holmes, Stevens (6), Robbins (6), Herzog (7) and Schuck; Mason, Vanidestine (3), Mott (5) and Basso
Game 2
Bronco 15, Glenburn 0
Bronco (1-0) tcp hitters: T.J. Llerena 3 singles, 2 RBI, Ryan Adams 2 singles, Nick Bates 2 singles; winning pitcher: Collin Peckham 5 IP, 0 runs, 10 K; Glenburn (0-1): Benjamin Speed single
Bronco 016 08 — 15 14 1
Glenburn 000 00 — 0 1 5
Peckham and Llerena, Bennett (4); Speed, Emerson (4), Simcox (5) and Rosenberg, Burns (5)
Game 3
Hermon 10, Old Town 0
Hermon (1-0) top hitters: Jayk Dow single, 2 RBI, Anthony Crisafulli single, 2 RBI, Daniel England single, RBI; winning pitcher: Toby Doyon 5 IP, 1 H, 4 K; Old Town (0-1): James Dumond single
Old Town 000 000 — 0 1 5
Hermon 013 024 — 10 4 2
Craft, Bouchard (6), Sevigny (6) and Benson; Doyon, Crisafulli (6) and Kokoska
