Little League
July 07, 2019
Little League Latest News | Bears | Bangor Metro | Homelessness | Today's Paper
Little League

Junior League all-star baseball playoff roundup

Junior League

Baseball

District 3

Game 4

Bangor (1-1) top hitters: Landon Clark triple, Wyatt Stevens RBI double, Matt Holmes RBI double, Brandon Butterfield game-tying, 2-run double in seventh, single; Orono-Veazie (0-1): Pierce Walston double, 3 singles, Owen Connor-Self RBI double single, Caden Gray 3 singles, Carter Walls 3 singles

Orono-Veazie 104 001 0 — 6 13 2

Bangor 000 121 3 — 7 8 2

Walston, Walls (6), Farnham (7) and Connor-Self; Robbins, Stevens (3), Herzog (7) and Schuck

Friday’s Games

Game 1

Bangor 12, Orrington 6

Bangor (1-0) top hitters: Wyatt Stevens RBI double, Jon Pangburn 2 singles, RBI, Brandon Butterfield 2 singles, Matt Holmes double; Orrington (0-1): Jack Mason 2 doubles, 2 RBI, Dominic Stecher RBI double

Bangor 037 001 1 — 12 10 1

Orrington 000 040 2 — 6 6 4

Holmes, Stevens (6), Robbins (6), Herzog (7) and Schuck; Mason, Vanidestine (3), Mott (5) and Basso

Game 2

Bronco 15, Glenburn 0

Bronco (1-0) tcp hitters: T.J. Llerena 3 singles, 2 RBI, Ryan Adams 2 singles, Nick Bates 2 singles; winning pitcher: Collin Peckham 5 IP, 0 runs, 10 K; Glenburn (0-1): Benjamin Speed single

Bronco 016 08 — 15 14 1

Glenburn 000 00 — 0 1 5

Peckham and Llerena, Bennett (4); Speed, Emerson (4), Simcox (5) and Rosenberg, Burns (5)

Game 3

Hermon 10, Old Town 0

Hermon (1-0) top hitters: Jayk Dow single, 2 RBI, Anthony Crisafulli single, 2 RBI, Daniel England single, RBI; winning pitcher: Toby Doyon 5 IP, 1 H, 4 K; Old Town (0-1): James Dumond single

Old Town 000 000 — 0 1 5

Hermon 013 024 — 10 4 2

Craft, Bouchard (6), Sevigny (6) and Benson; Doyon, Crisafulli (6) and Kokoska


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like