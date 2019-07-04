You don’t want to miss the fireworks shows in these 6 Maine communities

There is no shortage of Fourth of July celebrations to attend, with Maine towns and cities rolling out the red, white and blue to mark our nation’s birthday. But as the day-long affair draws to a close and the barbecue settles, you’ll want to find an ideal spot to roll out a blanket to “Oo” and “Ah” over a brilliant pyrotechnic display.

If you’re looking for last minute ideas to mark this Independence Day, here are six towns and cities that throw a heck of bash and send the day off in style.

Tiny Eastport is known for more than the deepest port on the East Coast. It also throws an Independence Day bash like no other, boasting the largest Fourth of July festival in Maine.

The party started on Saturday, but don’t fret if you can only make it for Thursday’s festivities. Parades, blueberry pie eating contests, live music and more are on the slate. And it all concludes with its famous fireworks display at dusk.

If you happen to have a long weekend ahead of you, why not stick around town for hot jazz on Friday and a race and movie on Saturday.

Tens of thousands have flocked to Maine’s largest city for the last eight years to mark the birth of our nation. After a one-year hiatus, the Portland Symphony Orchestra will return to the Eastern Promenade for the Independence Day celebration. The symphony had performed for the annual celebration from 2010 to 2017.

Set yourself up on Munjoy Hill for a world-class fireworks display. The festivities will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Queen City’s annual pyrotechnic display is an eastern Maine tradition. Gather along the banks of the Penobscot River for the 9:30 p.m. show. Of course, don’t miss another eastern Maine tradition with Bangor’s Fourth of July parade at 11 a.m., starting on Wilson Street in Brewer and ending on Exchange Street in Bangor.

You can also get the day started with a pancake breakfast (the breakfast is $6 for Adults and only $3 for children) from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Brewer Auditorium, conveniently located not far from the parade’s starting point. Between the parade and fireworks display, you can catch live music at the waterfront from 6 to 9:30 p.m., with all benefits going to the Eastern Maine Medical Center Foundation.

You can also head down to the midcoast for the city of Bath’s annual summer celebration, Bath Heritage Days. The five-day-long festival has something for everyone, from road races, to a carnival, to food and more.

To top it off is the Independence Day fireworks display over the Kennebec River about 9 p.m. You can catch a second pyrotechnic show on Sunday to close out the five-day party.

If you want to blend patriotism with scenic natural beauty, look no further than Bar Harbor. You’ll likely have plenty of company if you go; Bar Harbor’s Fourth of July festivities have been nationally recognized by the Today Show and even National Geographic magazine as one of the most notable in the country. You can grab a pancake breakfast (you can get tickets here) from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., watch the parade at 10 a.m., hit a seafood festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., hear live music from 3:30 to 9 p.m. and close the day with fireworks.

So why not head down to MDI to watch fireworks light up Frenchman Bay.

There’s more to Maine than the coast, and the folks on the shore of Moosehead Lake have an Independence Day bash the whole family can enjoy. The towns of Greenville and Rockwood have a whole slate of events to mark the birth of our nation, from a parade to the first performance in the Thoreauly Entertaining! music series.

To send the day off in style, they will light up the North Woods with spectacular pyrotechnic displays on the shore of Moosehead Lake. If you’d like a unique view of the show, board the Steamship Katahdin for the annual Fireworks Cruise. Boarding begins at 6:30, with a 7 p.m. departure and expected return around 9:30 p.m.