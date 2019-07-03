New England
July 03, 2019
New England

Survivor of deadly NH motorcycle crash sues truck driver, company

Miranda Thompson via AP | BDN
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway in Randolph, New Hampshire, June 21, 2019.
The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — A survivor of a collision that killed seven motorcyclists has sued the pickup driver charged in the crash and the trucking company that employed him.

Attorney John Haymond told The Boston Globe he filed the negligence suit Tuesday in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, on behalf of Joshua Morin.

Haymond said Morin of Dalton, Massachusetts, fractured leg bones and suffered other injuries in the June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. He remains hospitalized.

[Truck driver accused of crashing into motorcyclists in deadly NH crash could face deportation]

The suit names Westfield Transport Inc. and Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

Zhukovskyy’s public defender was on vacation and couldn’t be reached. A man who answered the phone at Westfield Transport hung up on a reporter.

 


