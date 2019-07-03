Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston police capture horse running loose on Main Street

Lewiston Police Department | BDN
Lewiston police captured this runaway horse early Wednesday morning and want to reunite it with its owner.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Lewiston police are searching for a horse’s owner after the animal was found running loose early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Jim Theiss said the department was informed about 2:20 a.m. that a horse was running loose on Main Street, near Merrill Road, just south of the Greene town line.

With assistance from locals, police were able to capture the horse and bring it to a secure facility until its owner is found.

If you happen to be missing a horse or know someone who is, you can contact the Lewiston Police Department at 207-513-3001 ext. 3324.


