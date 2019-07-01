2 Lewiston men hospitalized with gunshot wounds

Lewiston police are searching for suspects after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

Police responded to Birch Street about 9:17 p.m. after receiving a report of fighting and gunshots, Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre said Sunday evening. When officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed people fleeing and found spent shell casings, he said.

Not long after, a 26-year-old man, who police did not identify, arrived at Central Maine Medical Center with a single gunshot wound that wasn’t life-threatening. St. Pierre said that man was treated and later released.

Another man, who police did not identify but said was 18 years old, arrived at the hospital also suffering from a single gunshot wound. That man remains at the hospital, St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said the shooting was not a random act, but no suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information concerning this incident can call Lewiston police Detective Tyler Michaud at 207-513-3001 ext. 3316 or the watch commander at 207-513-3001 ext. 3324.