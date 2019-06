They’re pretty darn cute and they’re only found in one state in the United States: Maine. We’re talking about puffins, and BDN bird columnist Bob Duchesne is taking us to Machias Seal Island to see what he calls “the sexiest bird in the state.”

Arctic terns, who also live out on the island, help protect the puffins. Follow along as we spot the various birds who call Machias Seal Island home.