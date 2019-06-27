Portland
June 28, 2019
Portland

DA drops charges after fatal crash in Gray

By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

The Cumberland County district attorney’s office announced it will not file charges against Jay Westra after a fatal crash in the spring.

Westra allegedly struck a pedestrian, 40-year-old Samantha Rinaldi, in Gray on April 27. Rinaldi later died at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

[Maine man accused of drunken driving in crash that killed pedestrian]

After an investigation, Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck determined neither alcohol nor other substances contributed to the crash.

Westra had an alcohol level of .047, which is below the legal limit of .08. “The investigation did not reveal evidence of criminal negligence or recklessness to support criminal charges,” Sahrbeck said.

 


Comments

