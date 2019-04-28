Maine man accused of drunken driving in crash that killed pedestrian

A North Yarmouth man has been accused of drunken driving after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian in Gray.

Jay Westra, 58, was driving a silver 2015 Honda Civic along Yarmouth Road about 7:46 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly struck a pedestrian, 40-year-old Samantha Rinaldi, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Rinaldi, a Gray resident, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she succumbed to her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Westra was arrested at the scene for operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor and taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Westra’s 11-year-old daughter was a passenger in his Honda Civic at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Westra was the husband of Kristin Westra, a teacher who went missing last fall before her body was found in a wooded area off Gray Road in North Yarmouth, the sheriff’s office told CBS affiliate WGME.