Opossum recovering after man who claimed the marsupial attacked him cut off its tail

An opossum is recovering at a rehab center in Auburn after a man who claimed the marsupial attacked him cut off its tail.

The Maine Warden Service said it received a call on Saturday from a man in Rumford who claimed he was attacked by an opossum.

That man said he “killed” it, cut off its tail and then left it where the incident happened.

The man returned, with wardens, to the same spot and found the opossum was gone.

Some time after that, the opossum, very much still alive, was trapped in the Rumford area and taken to a Misfits Rehab, a wildlife rescue center in Auburn.

The warden service has investigated the incident, and turned it over to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.