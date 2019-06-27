See how much of the Bucksport paper mill site has changed hands

Nearly five years after the Verso Paper mill in Bucksport closed and a scrap metal recycling company bought it, the bulk of the industrial property now has new owners with different plans for the future.

On Wednesday, Maine Maritime Academy became the newest owner of a piece of the property. Maine Maritime plans a continuing education annex to train mariners on four acres it bought from mill site owner American Iron and Metal, which acquired the property in 2015.

Last month, more than 100 acres changed hands when Whole Oceans, which plans to develop a land-based salmon farming operation, closed on a deal for part of the mill site.

In March, AIM sold two buildings across the street from the mill site — which once housed a mill fitness center and credit union — to the Bucksport United Methodist Church.

Another piece of the site, a 14.2-acre parcel with Penobscot River access and a dock, is still owned by AIM, in addition to 3.9 acres where a gas-powered power plant is located.

See who owns which portion of the mill site on the map below.

