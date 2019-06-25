Newport firefighters save a barred owl caught in fishing line in a tree

Nothing can be more satisfying for a first responder than saving a life. Newport firefighters did just that last week.

But this wasn’t just any life they saved — it was the life of a barred owl.

A resident alerted firefighters of an owl caught in fishing line left in a tree, and the bird was showing signs of severe exhaustion and distress, the Newport Fire Department said Monday.

The department responded with its ladder truck, and a firefighter made a “dramatic grab” and secured the injured owl in an animal crate.

This story, of course, has a happy ending: the owl was taken to a biologist, who evaluated it and eventually released it back into the wild, the department said.

