Firefighters save wounded seagull found stumbling in traffic in Scarborough

A seagull is on the mend after firefighters rescued the bird in Scarborough over the weekend.

Firefighters on Engine 7 were returning from a call Saturday when a motorist waved them down on Route 1 to point out a wounded seagull stumbling through traffic, the Scarborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The motorist was concerned it could cause a traffic crash. The firefighters were able to catch the seagull and brought it back to the fire station.

Related: A look inside the bird rehab center Avian Haven in Freedom

A volunteer from Avian Haven, a wild bird rehabilitation center in Freedom, came to pick up the wounded bird and bring it to the group’s sanctuary, the fire department said.

It’s not clear how the seagull was injured, but they can be quite daring, particularly when tourists carelessly hold out lobster rolls for all seagulls to see.

The seagull won’t be the most notable bird to nest at Avian Haven, which has seen its share of celebrity birds recently, including a wayward great black hawk and a 35-year-old bald eagle believed to be the oldest living in the wild in Maine. Both birds died earlier this year as a result of injuries they suffered before coming to Avian Haven.

Related: The hawk that flew the wrong way