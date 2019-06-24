How you can get a private tour of Maine Wildlife Park

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is accepting entries into its second “Keeper of the Maine Outdoors Experience” contest, and one lucky winner will receive a private behind-the-scenes tour of the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray.

According to a DIF&W press release, the tour will take place after hours, and department staffers and park gamekeepers will guide the winner and a friend around the park. They’ll get to see black bears, moose, deer, Canada lynx, cougars and learn how they’re cared for at the park.

The first experience the DIF&W gave away as part of this series: A chance to spend the day with Maine Warden Service K-9s and their handlers on a special training day. That contest drew more than 4,000 entrants.

The DIF&W will select the contest winner from entries completed at www.KeeperoftheMaineOutdoors.com/giveaway. All entrants must be at least 18 years old. The deadline for entry is July 22.

Up for grabs later this year are a day on the water or in a fish hatchery with a state fisheries biologist, and a bear den visit with biologists during the winter months.

