Goat tussles with police after chasing woman down Maine street

An ornery goat that got into a tussle with police after allegedly chasing a woman down an Oakland street won’t face charges, police said.

The Oakland Police Department said Sunday morning that officers received a call about a woman being chased down a street. But this wasn’t any ordinary hoodlum — it was a goat.

“You really never know what you are going to encounter when responding to a call of a woman being chased down the street. Will it be nothing, could you be getting into a physical altercation? Well this suspect was a little of both,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers located the ruminant suspect and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but apparently the goat was none too pleased with the responding officers, Oakland police said.

“Despite assaulting our officer a few times the suspect was ultimately restrained,” Oakland police said.

The goat was returned to its owner and Oakland police said the “charges were dropped.”

