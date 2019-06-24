Bangor man arrested after Union Street shooting that stemmed from argument over a woman

Bangor police have arrested one of two men who was injured in a shooting on outer Union Street last week — an altercation that was allegedly sparked by a disagreement involving a woman.

Albe Lagasse, 51, of Bangor was arrested Monday morning on a charge of elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, after he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot another man during the argument last Tuesday, according to Detective Sgt. Brent Beaulieu.

The other man then allegedly shot Lagasse in return.

“The incident stemmed from a domestic argument involving an adult female,” Beaulieu said.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate the shooting and declined to release additional information, including the identity or medical condition of the other man.

On Monday, Lagasse was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and his bail was set at $25,000. He is due to make an appearance by video conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

After the shooting was reported on outer Union Street, a few doors down from Sprague’s Nursery and Garden Center, police found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg and learned that the other man had left the scene in a vehicle, Beaulieu said. They eventually located the other man at a home on Everett Street with a gunshot wound to his face. Both men were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

In an interview last week, Lagasse’s son, who is also named Albe, said his father was the one who was shot in the face and fled the scene of the shooting.

A Class A crime carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

