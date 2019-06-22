UMaine forward plays stint with Swedish national team

Fanny Wadling was the leading rebounder last season on University of Maine women’s basketball team and played an important role in its winning a second consecutive America East championship.

The junior from Nacka, Sweden, has followed up those efforts with a busy offseason.

The 6-foot-1 forward participated in training camp with the Swedish women’s national team as it prepared for the FIBA U-20 Women’s European Championships from June 27-July 7 in Latvia and Serbia.

Wadling attended training camp beginning May 25 in Sodertalje, Sweden. She survived the first round of cuts before traveling to Moscow for two games against Russia.

That was followed by another training camp and games in Slovenia against Slovenia and Great Britain. The Swedish team was then cut to 12 players, and Wadling did not make the final roster.

“I had a great experience with the national team during my two weeks. It was a tough camp and hard competition,” Wadling said. “I was practicing and playing with some of the best players in Europe and tried to take in as much information as I could.”

UMaine head coach Amy Vachon said she was proud of Wadling and thrilled that she had that experience.

“Fanny was invited to the camp to compete with the very best players in Sweden and some of the best in all of Europe. I have no doubt her experience at this camp will assist Fanny to reach her individual and our team goals in the 2019-20 season,” she said.

Wadling averaged nine rebounds and three assists last season for the 25-8 Black Bears despite missing 10 games due to a concussion. She also provided 6.7 points per game and ranked second on the team with 25 blocked shots.

She shot 45.3 percent from the floor.