Business
June 21, 2019
Business

Maine extends record for low unemployment rate to 41 months

Tony Gutierrez | AP
In this Tuesday, May 14, 2019, photo, business owner Meloney Perry, left, of Perry Law, talks with a member of her staff, attorney Karla Roush, at Perry's law firm in Dallas. Small business owners are making their company culture a bigger priority as they respond to the dramatically different expectations of a younger work force and a low unemployment rate that makes it harder to find staffers.
By Lori Valigra, BDN Staff

The state’s unemployment rate for May stood at 3.3 percent, the same as April and little changed in the past two years, the Maine Department of Labor and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

Maine’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has been below 4.0 percent for 41 consecutive months, the longest period on record. The May number also is below the U.S. rate.

Courtesy of Maine Department of Labor
Unemployment by county in Maine in May 2019.

For the United States, the preliminary unemployment rate of 3.6 percent for May was unchanged from April and down slightly from 3.8 percent one year ago.

The New England unemployment rate estimate for May was 3.1 percent, with New Hampshire at 2.4 percent, Vermont at 2.1 percent, Massachusetts at 3 percent, Rhode Island at 3.6 percent and Connecticut at 3.8 percent.

The not seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate estimate of 3.3 percent for May was unchanged from one year ago. Unemployment was the lowest in Sagadahoc County at 2.5 percent and the highest in Aroostook County at 6 percent.

Courtesy of Maine Department of Labor
Maine's unemployment rate in May 2019 extends record low to 41 months.

The unemployment rate was below the statewide average in all three metropolitan areas: Portland-South Portland at 2.6 percent, Lewiston-Auburn at 3.1 percent and Bangor at 3.1 percent.

June estimates will be published Friday, July 19, 2019.

June estimates will be published Friday, July 19, 2019.

 


