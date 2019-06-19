Politics
June 19, 2019
Politics Latest News | Bangor Pride | Bangor Metro | Bangor Shooting | Today's Paper
Politics

Lawmaker yells at Maine speaker, removed from House floor

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The sun shines on Maine's Capitol in this spring file photo.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Republican lawmaker had an outburst on the floor of the Maine House, calling the speaker a “weasel” before being walked out of the chamber by his colleagues.

Rep. Sheldon Hanington, R-Lincoln, expressed anger Wednesday on the last scheduled day of the legislative session, saying lawmakers weren’t doing enough to help veterans. He said he was tired of lawmakers “wrapping themselves in the flag.”

The tension stirred as lawmakers debated asylum seekers’ aid.

House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, warned Hanington against impugning lawmakers.

Hanington then asked to speak in her office. When Gideon stayed put, Hanington strode up to Gideon and shouted at her before fellow Republican lawmakers intervened. Lawmakers took a break, and Gideon said “emotions are high.”

A spokesperson for Gideon as well as one for House Republicans did not respond to a request for comment.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like