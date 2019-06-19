Lawmaker yells at Maine speaker, removed from House floor

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Republican lawmaker had an outburst on the floor of the Maine House, calling the speaker a “weasel” before being walked out of the chamber by his colleagues.

Rep. Sheldon Hanington, R-Lincoln, expressed anger Wednesday on the last scheduled day of the legislative session, saying lawmakers weren’t doing enough to help veterans. He said he was tired of lawmakers “wrapping themselves in the flag.”

The tension stirred as lawmakers debated asylum seekers’ aid.

House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, warned Hanington against impugning lawmakers.

Hanington then asked to speak in her office. When Gideon stayed put, Hanington strode up to Gideon and shouted at her before fellow Republican lawmakers intervened. Lawmakers took a break, and Gideon said “emotions are high.”

A spokesperson for Gideon as well as one for House Republicans did not respond to a request for comment.