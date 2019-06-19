Democratic-led Maine Legislature backs a ranked-choice presidential election in 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine — Massive changes may be afoot for the 2020 presidential election in Maine after the Legislature approved bills on Wednesday to expand the state’s novel system of ranked-choice voting to pick the winners of new primaries and the general election.

The Democratic-led Legislature made the change on Wednesday, the last day of the 2019 legislative session in two bills that snuck up on many. After an initial vote, the Maine Republican Party issued an email alert saying Democrats “are trying to ram this through at the last minute.”

Ranked-choice voting has been a deeply partisan issue, particularly since U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from Maine’s 2nd District, narrowly beat Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin in a 2018 race that was decided by the later-round choices from supporters who picked one of two longshot candidates as their first choice.

The Maine House of Representatives voted 86-59 on Wednesday after a 20-14 Senate vote for a bill applying the method to presidential elections. All Democrats except for Reps. Robert Alley of Beals, Steve Stanley of Medway and Bruce White of Waterville backed the bills and no Republicans supported them.

Both chambers also backed a bill that would switch from party-run nominating caucuses to state-run primaries for the first time since 2000 at a cost of $122,000 next year. Both bills were sent to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday.

A 2016 referendum made Maine the first state to adopt ranked-choice voting statewide, but legislative tweaks motivated by conflicts with the Maine Constitution have limited its use so far to congressional elections and state primaries. State general elections are decided by pluralities.

Even after Democrats took over the Legislature along with Mills in the 2018 election, it looked like a longshot that ranked-choice voting would expand. Republicans can block the two-thirds votes in both chambers required to send a constitutional amendment to voters.

That made expanding the system to presidential elections — which needs no constitutional fix — the best bet for the system to advance, though it could be dicey in practice.

Primaries are state-run elections, but parties make the rules about how they affect the allocation of delegates to state and national conventions. Spokespeople for the Maine Democratic and Republican parties didn’t answer questions about how it could affect them on Wednesday.

Ranked-choice elections can also take longer to decide than plurality elections. It could endanger the timeframe of the Electoral College, which meets on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December to officially elect the president. A recount in the Golden-Poliquin race threatened to stretch into January before it was called off.

The switch from caucuses to primaries has been a priority since messy party caucuses in the 2016 election, but it passed along party lines with Democratic support ahead of a 2020 election where more than 20 well-known Democrats are running for the nomination to run against President Donald Trump, a Republican who isn’t expected to face a tough primary challenge.

